Okla., Illinois Law Enforcement Searching For 2 Missing Children
Thursday, January 16th 2020, 8:09 AM CST
Law enforcement across Oklahoma and Illinois are searching for two missing children.
According to authorities, police are looking for 8-year-old Jaxon Daniel Townsend and 7-year-old Josephine Joy Townsend.
A Logan County Court ordered law enforcement to find these children and immediately return them to their grandparents Dan and Joy Newton who live in Guthrie.
An arrest warrant has been issued for the Children's father, Gary Daniel Townsend for missing a court date.
Below is the grandparents post on Facebook and the court order from the Logan County judge:
If you have seen these children, you are asked to call Guthrie Police at 405-282-3535.
This is a developing story.