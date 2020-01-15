Man Accused Of Breaking Into Okla. Co. Deputy’s Patrol Vehicle, Stealing Rifle, Ammunition
A man was arrested after police said he admitted to breaking into an Oklahoma County deputy’s patrol vehicle and stealing a semi-automatic rifle along with ammunition.
Joseph Butler, 28, was arrested Monday morning after being found in a stolen vehicle with the stolen property from the Oklahoma County deputy’s patrol vehicle.
An off-duty deputy was working security Sunday night at CompSource Mutual Insurance Company, located at 1901 N. Walnut Ave., when he noticed the window of his unit had been broken out.
The department issued Colt M-16 semi-automatic rifle had been removed from the lock in the vehicle. An AT&T wifi hotspot had been stolen along with two 30 round magazines with 25 .223 carriages in each one.
Around 10 a.m. Monday morning, police received a call of a suspicious vehicle parked up the road at a warehouse.
“When officers got there, they ran the tag of the vehicle which came back as a stolen vehicle,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan from the Oklahoma City Police Department. “As they approached the car, they saw that there was an individual asleep in the driver’s seat of that vehicle.”
Police said ammunition was found on Butler's lap.
The rifle, matching the serial number of the stolen gun, was locked in the trunk of the vehicle.
After being taken downtown to police headquarters, police said Butler admitted to the crimes.
Butler was taken to the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of burglary, larceny and a felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held on a $52,000 bond.
In 2016, Butler was found guilty of burglary, driving under the influence and stealing a motorcycle.