Off-Duty Moore Police Officer Accused Of Manslaughter Turns Himself In To Cleveland Co. Jail, Bonds Out
An off-duty Moore police officer accused of manslaughter turned himself in Tuesday at the Cleveland County jail, officials confirmed.
Kyle Lloyd is accused of manslaughter after he was involved in a crash where a Moore high school student was killed.
The crash happened Dec. 16, 2019 near SE 134th Street and Sooner Road.
Emily Gaines, 18, was as a result of the crash after her vehicle was T-boned, rolled and landed 78 feet away from the point of contact.
Oklahoma City police said Lloyd was possibly distracted and speeding before the crash.
Lloyd, a 13-year veteran of the Moore Police Department, is on paid administrative leave pending the results of the case.
After turning himself in, Lloyd was released on a $10,000 bond, jail officials said.