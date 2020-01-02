OKC Police File Manslaughter Probable Cause Affidavit Against Moore Police Officer Involved In Fatality Crash
A Moore police officer has been on paid administrative leave on Thursday following a deadly crash that killed a Moore High School student last month.
Sgt. Kyle Lloyd was involved in a crash that killed 18-year-old Emily Gaines near SE 134th Street and Sooner Road.
Oklahoma City police completed their investigation and presented a first-degree manslaughter probable cause affidavit to the Cleveland County district attorney.
Lloyd, a 13-year veteran of the Moore Police Department, was off-duty, possibly distracted and speeding when his Dodge Charger hit the teen’s car, the Oklahoma City police said.
The crash report showed Lloyd T-boned the victim's car on the passenger side causing it to roll and land 78 feet from the point of contact.
Witnesses near the scene rushed to her car. Kelly Updyke was one of them.
“It happened quickly,” Updyke said. “And I was there so I got out and help was on my mind.”
Updyke vividly remembered the details of that tragic December morning.
“When I pulled up,” said Updyke. “I heard the engines quitting on her car. There was still tires turning, dust and smoke.”
There was nothing witnesses or first responders could do to save the teen.
“I was hoping that she was alive,” said Updyke. “But I can assure you she didn’t suffer, she didn’t suffer.”
Investigators learned the Moore High School senior was on her way to take the ACT test.
Lloyd was placed on paid administrative leave once the crash investigation was completed and handed over to Cleveland County prosecutors.
Lloyd's attorney G. Derek Chance sent News 9 a statement, stating, "We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Gaines. We will work closely with the district attorney's office to reach a meaningful resolution to the charges stemming from this horrible tragedy."
Investigators determined Lloyd was driving well over the speed limit. Details have not been released at this time as to how fast he was driving.