News
Oklahoma City Police Investigating Fatal Rollover Crash
Saturday, December 14th 2019, 9:58 AM CST
Updated:
Oklahoma City, OK - The Oklahoma City Police Department has responded to a fatal rollover crash at SE 134th and Sooner near Moore.
Officers are investigating the cause of the crash but say two vehicles were involved. A female driver was killed in the crash while the driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital.
According to OCPD, the female driver is a high school student but have not yet said where she attended school.
This is a developing story...