Oklahoma City, OK -  The Oklahoma City Police Department has responded to a fatal rollover crash at SE 134th and Sooner near Moore.

Officers are investigating the cause of the crash but say two vehicles were involved. A female driver was killed in the crash while the driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital. 

According to OCPD, the female driver is a high school student but have not yet said where she attended school.

This is a developing story...

 

 

 