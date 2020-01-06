Victim in Guthrie Homicide Filed Protective Order Against Accused Killer
A woman was found fatally stabbed outside of Mercy Hospital in Logan County after an unknown person called 911, police said.
Roshauna Ray, 40, was found Saturday evening with multiple stab wounds, police said.
First responders tried to save Ray, but she died as a result of her injuries.
“The first responders tried to revive her and it continued into the ER,” said Guthrie police Sgt. Anthony Gibbs. “Unfortunately, she wasn’t ever able to come back to consciousness.”
Court records show Ray had a protective order against a man named Clyde Marquette Fields. Police think the 40-year-old is a suspect in connection with Ray's death.
Ray filed the protective order back in November but a judge extended it in December.
This is still an active investigation. If you have any information, you are asked to call Guthrie police at 405-282-3535.