Guthrie Fire: Woman Stabbed To Death, Police Search For Vehicle Seen On Surveillance Video
GUTHRIE, Oklahoma - Guthrie Fire officials confirmed one woman is dead after being stabbed to death Saturday.
Officials said the woman was dumped at a local hospital with reportedly multiple stab wounds. When the woman arrived she was alive but died a short time later, according to Guthrie Fire.
The victim has not yet been identified and authorities have not released any suspect information at this time.
Police are now looking for a green minivan with missing hubcaps, a dent on the back passenger door, and a broken passenger-rear brake light, according to The Guthrie News Page.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guthrie Police Department.
This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they become available.