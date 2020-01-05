Guthrie PD Make Arrest In The Stabbing Death Of Woman Dumped Outside Of Mercy Hospital
Authorities have made an arrest in the first homicide of 2020 in Guthrie.
Police said just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, January 4 they received a call about an unconscious woman in front of Mercy Hospital located in the 200 block of S. Academy.
When officers arrived, they located the victim, now identified as 40-year-old Roshauna Deshae Ray, in the bushes outside of the main entrance of the hospital.
Authorities said Ray had multiple stab wounds and attempts to revive her were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead just before 8:30 p.m.
On Sunday, January 5 authorities identified the suspect as 40-year-old Clyde Marquette Fields. Fields was taken into custody Sunday by Del City police.
The Guthrie Police Department along with the Stillwater Police Department, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Oklahoma City Police Department investigated the homicide, according to the release.