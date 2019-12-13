Kidnapping Suspect Wanted To Die Before Going Back To Prison, Garvin Co. Woman Says
A missing Garvin County woman has been found alive and unharmed, but the man she said kidnapped her is dead.
He was shot by police after they said he attacked them with a knife after a chase.
The victim said her kidnapper, Cade Humphrey, planned to die before going back to prison, and he had planned to kill her, too, Challan Bailey told her family.
It was the phone call Shelly Jarrett had been waiting for since her daughter disappeared Wednesday.
The call was from an OSBI agent saying everything’s OK.
“He goes, 'Don’t let it leak out yet, but she is OK,' and that’s all I needed to hear. I just felt that weight lifted off my shoulder (knowing) that she was OK,” Jarrett said.
Jarrett’s daughter, Bailey, said her ex-boyfriend, Humphrey, forced his way into her home near Pauls Valley, beat her and forced her into his car.
He had been threatening her for weeks.
“Of how he was going to make an example of her and he wasn’t going to go down. He wasn’t going to go back to prison, and so we knew it could get bad,” Jarrett said.
Bailey told family Humphrey drove her up to Cordell and the couple hid out in an abandoned house. She said Humphrey tried to force her to do drugs.
“He was choking her, and then when she would gasp for air, he would blow the meth into her mouth,” Jarrett said. “And then he would make capsules and was trying to make her take those and she would take them apart and was dumping them in the cuff of her shirt.”
By that time, police were already looking for the couple.
“And she said that he took all of her stuff because his plan was to kill her and bury her with all of her stuff,” Jarrett said. “Her face is really bruised up. Her eyes are bloodshot like he had hit her and caused her eyes to, they’re really red. Her ears are all bruised.”
Police spotted the couple at a fast food joint in Cordell and chased them.
The OSBI said Humphrey crashed, got out of the car and charged officers with a knife so they shot him dead.
“That hurt. I mean he’s been around our family for over a year. He’s a good guy. I just hate that, you know,” Jarrett said. “I just wished it would have went a different way.”