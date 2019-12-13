OSBI: Missing Garvin County Woman Found Safe; Suspect Dead
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said a missing Garvin County woman has been found safe and the suspect involved is dead.
Challan Bailey was last seen Wednesday in Union City and was believed to be with 30-year-old Cade Humphrey. Carter County deputies discovered that the two were missing after Humphreys failed to show up to court Wednesday related to assault and battery of an officer.
The OSBI said Bailey was found safe and told officers that Humphrey had beaten her and forced her to go with him.
At approximately 9 p.m. Thursday, the Cordell Police Department and the Washita Sheriff's officer located the vehicle believed to be driven by Humphrey. The suspect failed to stop when officers attempted a traffic stop, initiating a short pursuit.
Humphrey attempted to ram a county unit, but was ultimately stopped when he crashed into a police unit, the OSBI said.
The suspect exited his vehicle with a knife and attacked an officer. The officer shot Humprey, according to authorities.
Humphrey was taken to Cordell Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Bailey was taken to the hospital for treatment but was later released.
This is a developing story.