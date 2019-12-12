Authorities are looking Thursday for a missing 26-year-old woman from Garvin County.

The OSBI confirmed to News 9 that authorities believe Challan Bailey is with 30-year-old Cade Humphrey. Authorities said Humphrey is considered armed and dangerous.

 

Bailey was last seen around lunch time Wednesday in Union City, authorities said.

They also told News 9 that Humphrey missed a court date Wednesday related to assault-and-battery on an officer.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

 