OEA Representing Former Enid Schools Campus Police Chief After Board Rejects Reinstatement Agreement
ENID, Oklahoma - The Enid Board of Education has fired the school district's chief of police. Just days ago, he was told his job was safe after he said he was scrutinized for reporting threats of school violence against the superintendent's wishes.
The Oklahoma Education Association is now representing Chief Michael Dods. The OEA’s attorney told News 9 Dods has done nothing wrong.
“We’re just in shock and Officer Dods is going through something terrible right now. He’s mortified and doesn’t know what to make of this,” said OEA Associate General Counsel Heath Merchen.
For the past month, Merchen said Dods has been on an emotional roller coaster, having to fight for a job he's excelled at for the past six years.
“This is someone who was up for school safety director of the year, national awards and his own administration put him up for it,” said Merchen.
His ability to do the job only questioned when, OEA said, Dods went to the DA and had charges filed against a student who threatened to harm staff and students.
Following public outcry in a joint statement Monday, the district announced they had "agreed to resolve the dispute in the interest of ensuring safety...".
Then Thursday, in a 7-0 vote, the board reneged on the district's deal with Dods to bring him back.
“In reality they want him gone no matter what,” said Merchen.
Dods was left just blown away.
“He even told me he heard a sermon last week on humility and despite the fact that he was angry, despite the fact he was wronged, he needed to approach it with a humble heart and go back to work,” said Merchen.
Merchen said the decision to fire Dodd's was wrong and will get costly.
“These are six figures cases and it will cost the constituents of that district dearly. This is a good man who is being treated in a horrible way, and I personally want to see them pay for it, and I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure that happens,” said Merchen.
The school district said it is implementing new safety protocols and procedures, including hiring more officers.