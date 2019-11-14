"The Enid Board of Education voted unanimously today not to approve the proposed settlement agreement with Michael Dods.

"As board members, we have no greater responsibility than protecting the safety of students and staff. This has been a long-time commitment by the board, teachers, staff and administrators of Enid Public Schools. Today, we renew this commitment to our students, their parents, the staff and every person in our community.

"The board places extreme value on transparency, and we believe it is important to proceed with the hearing process which will allow all parties to provide complete and thorough information to the board and to the public.

"The district is in the process of implementing numerous new safety protocols and procedures, including:

finishing safety and security vestibules for all campus sites;

the adoption of security and safety planning protocols from the I Love U Guys Foundation, which focuses on effective crisis response;

the adoption of trauma-informed and hope-centered strategies for student learning;

the development of comprehensive policies and procedures for the campus police department that align with those used in other school districts, as well as the Oklahoma Campus Security Act;

the planned hiring of additional campus police officers to fill current vacancies;

the additional training of administrators and campus police officers regarding requirements for reporting incidents of school violence and school safety issues to local law enforcement.

"The Board of Education will provide oversight of these important additions to our safety and security plan. We are confident that these efforts will ensure our schools are even safer places to learn and to work. This will remain our mission, and we appreciate the community’s support of our district, our students and our staff as we proceed."