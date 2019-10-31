“There is nothing more important to Enid Public Schools than the safety of our students and staff. It is our greatest priority, and we would never compromise it. Because this is a personnel matter, we are unable to discuss the specifics of the situation.

The district has worked in every possible way to ensure all state and federal laws, as well as the district’s employment contract and policies, have been followed and will continue to be followed.

We have not yet received the correspondence/claim from Mr. Dods attorney that has been released on social media. If and when we do, the district will grant his request for a due process hearing with the Board of Education, where thorough and accurate information about the district’s concerns can be shared as well.

The notice letter to Mr. Dods setting out the cause and the underlying facts for his termination is a confidential document until the due process hearing; however, if Mr. Dods will sign a release, the district would be able to provide the notice letter to the media.

We will continue to partner and work closely with the Enid Police Department, who is assisting the district with school safety-related needs. We greatly appreciate their support of our students and our staff.”