Police Identify Man Found Dead On Burned Couch In NE OKC
Monday, October 7th 2019, 1:35 PM CDT
The man found dead on a burned couch in northeast Oklahoma City has been identified, police said.
Andre Contreal Brown, 30, was found dead after firefighters were called to a fire in a northeast Oklahoma City field.
When firefighters arrived, they found a body on a burning couch in the 6800 block of NE 50th Street on Sept. 26.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are investigating the death.
Investigators released a sketch and a picture of a tattoo in an attempt to get the man identified.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.