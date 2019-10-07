The man found dead on a burned couch in northeast Oklahoma City has been identified, police said.

Andre Contreal Brown, 30, was found dead after firefighters were called to a fire in a northeast Oklahoma City field.

When firefighters arrived, they found a body on a burning couch in the 6800 block of NE 50th Street on Sept. 26. 

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are investigating the death.

Investigators released a sketch and a picture of a tattoo in an attempt to get the man identified. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200. 