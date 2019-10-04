News
Police Asking For Help Identifying Man Found Dead On A Burned Couch In NE OKC Field
Friday, October 4th 2019, 4:14 PM CDT
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man found dead on a burned couch in northeast Oklahoma City.
On Sept. 26, firefighters were called to a fire in a field in the 6800 block of NE 50th Street.
When they arrived, they discovered a deceased person on the burned couch.
Police and the state medical examiner's office are working to identify the body. During the course of the investigation, investigators found an tattoo on the man's upper left chest area.
Police released a picture of the tattoo and an artist's rendering of the homicide victim.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.