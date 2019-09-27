News
Authorities Investigate After Body Found On Burned Couch In NE OKC
Friday, September 27th 2019, 9:30 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating after a person was found dead on a burned couch in a northeast Oklahoma City Field Thursday evening.
According to authorities, Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a report of a couch on fire at 5:33 p.m. in the 6800 block of Northeast 50th Street. When firefighters arrived, they found a deceased body on the burned couch.
Firefighters notified police and homicide investigators responded, police said.
The Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the victim and the cause of death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.
This is a developing story.