News
First Christian Church Searching For New Location For Preschool, Theater Program
Friday, October 4th 2019, 6:57 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - The First Christian Church of Oklahoma City said its looking for a new location to move its church, preschool, and community theater program.
The church, located at the intersection of Northwest 36th Street and North Walker Avenue is also known as “The Egg Church” because of the recognizable dome-shape of the building.
The Oklahoman reported board members plan to restart the theater program and reopen the preschool when they find new locations for each of them.
At the board meeting earlier this week, board members said the church is spending too much money to keep both programs up and running. They said the financial burden is too overwhelming.
The church has been up for sale for three years, but some feared new owners would tear the building down.
First Christian Church of Oklahoma City served as a gathering place for victims of the Murrah Building Bombing in 1995.
Earlier this year, The Preservation Commission voted to designate the building as a historic landmark. That decision was reversed by Oklahoma City city council members.
Crossings Community Church had plans to buy the church over the summer. That deal feel through in August because projected repair costs were higher than they expected, according to Crossing Community Church Officials.
First Christian Church board members are still searching for a new building for the church itself as well.