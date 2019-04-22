Crossings Community Church In Talks To Buy First Christian Church
OKLAHOMA CITY - There's a new potential buyer for the First Christian Church in Northwest Oklahoma City.
The church near Northwest 36th and North Walker Avenue went up for sale two years ago and now leaders at Crossings Community Church are interested in preserving the building and adding a little of their own flavor.
Crossings Community Church Pastor, Marty Grubbs said, “I don’t like to see great churches torn down, that’s not a good sign. And First Christian Church has been a great church in this community.”
Crossings Community Church is moving forward with talks to purchase the "Egg Church"
Some are concerned about a sell. Pastor Grubbs said they would only make small upgrades to the church.
“We have no interest in doing anything different,” he said, “There’s nothing that really needs to change on the outside. I think we’ll do some upgrading and updating probably but our intention is to use that building as it is.”
Pastor Grubbs said it would be a satellite church, and a great opportunity to expand their mission in a prominent location.