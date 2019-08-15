Friend, Former Attorney Of Man Accused In Logan Co. Deputy's Murder Testifies
LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - Day number four of testimony in the trial of accused deputy killer Nathan LeForce brought emotional testimony from LeForce’s former attorney and friend.
Thursday was the first day for the defense to present its case, and News 9 learned about the LeForce’s drug use and the loss of his children.
Members of LeForce’s church and his best friend testified LeForce was trying to kick his methamphetamine habit when his kids were removed from his custody. That’s when they said he fell off the wagon and his addiction spiraled out of control.
LeForce is accused of gunning down Logan County Deputy David Wade as Wade was serving an eviction notice. The shooting was captured on deputy Wade’s body camera.
Attorney John Donovan testified he had represented LeForce in the past and the two had become close. Donovan testified LeForce called him the morning he is accused of killing Deputy Wade and was rambling incoherently; something about buying wagon wheels.
Donovan said he blew LeForce off. His voice trailed off and he appeared to be choking up wondering whether he could’ve prevented the shooting.
Donovan testified when he found out about the shooting, he called the sheriff’s office to offer his help in finding LeForce.
Deputy Wade was shot several times in the mouth, arm and back. The state is seeking the death penalty in the case. The trial resumes Monday.