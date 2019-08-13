The most memorable testimony came from the OSBI special investigator who brought the key piece of evidence, Deputy Wade’s body camera footage from the deadly day. Prosecutors showed the entire length of Wade’s encounter with LeForce.



Wade was serving an eviction notice when out of the blue it turned to gunfire. The court watched as LeForce walked up to Wade with his gun drawn and fired several times.



Wade managed to raise his gun, his arm covered in blood, he called for help and said, “I’ve been shot.”



LeForce then took off in Deputy Wade’s truck to Smitty’s convenience store in Langston. A witness at the store testified that LeForce waved her down, pulled a gun and then carjacked her. The frightened witness told prosecutors “she didn’t know if that was the end for her.”



LeForce showed no emotion during the testimony but Wade’s family and friends were clearly upset, some left the courtroom during the graphic body camera video and autopsy photos.



First responders, an emergency room doctor and the state medical examiner all testified that Wade was shot several times. He had gunshot wounds to the mouth, his upper arm and in the back. The deputy was medi-flighted to OU Medical Center but did not survive the gunshot wounds.