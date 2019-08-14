Man On Trial For Logan Co. Deputy's Murder Ordered To Stop Intimidating Witnesses, Victim's Family
LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - Logan County prosecutors rested on Wednesday after calling five witnesses during the murder trial of 47-year-old Nathan LeForce. He is accused of shooting and killing Logan County Deputy David Wade in April 2017.
The defense said they plan to call several witnesses on Thursday. However, they would not comment about the motion the prosecution filed on Tuesday ordering LeForce to stop intimidating witnesses, victims and the murdered deputy’s family.
Leading into the third day of the trial and LeForce’s counsel was ordered to control their client. The motion states that the suspect mouthed “I’m sorry” to a female witness on Tuesday after she left the stand. The victim had just testified about the day LeForce carjacked her at gunpoint. A member of the District Attorney’s office found the woman crying in the hallway after leaving the courtroom.
Meanwhile, Wade’s family told prosecutors that LeForce was staring at them making them “uncomfortable, angry and exposed.”
The highly emotional trial continued with witness testimony from members of the TACT team who responded on April 18, 2017 to the shed where LeForce was found hiding a short time after the shooting.
The suspect went on the run after an OSBI witness said LeForce fired seven shots at Deputy Wade. One round hit Wade’s bullet proof vest but four wounded the deputy, ultimately taking his life. Jurors saw the shirt and vest the fallen deputy wore that day.
Law enforcement witnesses say LeForce appeared to be high on methamphetamine the day of the shooting and when he was captured.
The gun that was used to kill the Deputy has never been found.
The trial will resume at 9 a.m. on Thursday.