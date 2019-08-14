Court Documents Reveal Details Surrounding Tip Leading To Edmond Murder Suspects Arrests
EDMOND, Oklahoma - Investigators will soon start combing through cellphones and social media accounts belonging to a couple accused in the murder of an Edmond man.
Search warrants reveal new information.
According to the documents, a tipster contacted police two weeks after 24-year-old Andrew Sawyer English was found gunned down in his home.
George Watson and Lyndsi Mayabb are currently behind bars after they were tracked down by investigators while hiding out in Florida.
Documents show the couple fled there last month after police say Watson shot Sawyer English through the window of his Edmond home.
Court documents reveal police were contacted by a tipster who claimed he learned about English's death through a "friend who is connected with George and the Arian Brotherhood."
He said Mayabb, George's girlfriend, had contacted his friend, claiming George had forced her to drive to English's home where he was killed.
The tipster also told police George had "recently got out of prison,” and that
"Lyndsi was afraid for her safety."
DOC records show Watson has spent nearly half his life in and out of prison. He served time for a number of burglary and drug convictions.
In a fit of jealousy, Watson is accused of murdering English, who allegedly contacted Mayabb through an escort website.