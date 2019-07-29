Suspect In Edmond Homicide Extradited Back To Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA COUNTY - An Edmond murder suspect has been extradited back to Oklahoma from Florida.
Sunday, George Watson was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail. Both Watson and his girlfriend, Lindsi Mayabb, have been charged for the death of 24-year-old Andrew Sawyer English.
On June 27, 2019 Sawyer English was found dead inside his home with three gunshot wounds to his back. Investigators believe the shots were fired through a window, and that Sawyer died a couple of days before he was found.
Sawyer’s mother initially believed the motive was jealousy.
Sawyer and Mayabb did know each other, according to police.
“I was trying to find out, who why, who would have done something like this,” said Mitch English, Sawyer’s father.
Within weeks, Edmond police reported they got a tip that Sawyer's killers ran to St. Augustine, Florida.
Deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff's office reported finding a prostitution ad for Mayabb online. They set-up a time to meet, and Mayabb allegedly sent them a list of services.
Investigators said they weren't sure Mayabb would show up alone. However, when they saw her allegedly arrive in a 2011 Toyota Camry, they got their handcuffs ready.
“We also knew her driver's license was suspended, so when knew when she arrived, she would be arrested,” said Chuck Mulligan of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.
After the interview, deputies said they discovered where to find George. He was arrested at a different hotel.
“We interviewed her and were able to discern where he was, and with a tactical team went to a hotel and took him out,” said Mulligan.
Mayabb faces a prostitution charge in Florida, and still awaits extradition. The couple have both been charged with murder in Oklahoma County.
So far, no bond has been set for George Watson.