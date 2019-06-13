News
Police ID Man Fatally Shot By Police On I-35 In NE OKC
Police have identified the man fatally shot by officers on Interstate 35 in northeast Oklahoma City.
Vincense Dewayne Williams Jr., 24, of Oklahoma City, was identified as the man who was killed by police officers.
Police were called about 10:25 a.m. Monday to the northbound lanes of I-35 near NE 23rd Street.
Officers were told a man was shooting a gun at passing vehicles. When officers arrived, they said the man put down his gun, put up his hands, picked up the gun again and pointed it toward officers.
Sgt. Wesley Parsons and Sgt. Dustin Fulton both fired at the man who died at the scene.
Parsons and Fulton have been placed on administrative leave.