OCPD Identifies Officers Involved In Deadly I-35 Shooting
The two officers involved in Monday morning's deadly Interstate 35 shooting have been identified.
Sgt. Dustin Fulton, an eight-year veteran of the department, and Sgt. Wesley Parsons, a 12-year veteran of the department, were identified as the officers who fatally shot a man on I-35 near NE 10th Street.
Police were called to the area about 10:25 a.m. in reference to a man shooting at passing vehicles. When officers arrived, they told the man to drop his weapon.
The man, who has not been identified, reportedly dropped his gun, put his hands up, bent back down, picked up the gun and faced the officers.
The two officers shot at the suspect who died at the scene.
No reported vehicles were hit by gunfire as of Tuesday morning.
Both officers have been placed on administrative leave.