Suspect Fired Gun At Passing Vehicles Before Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting In NE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting on an interstate highway in northeast Oklahoma City.
The shooting happened Monday morning on Interstate 35 near NE 10th Street.
Police were called in reference to a man shooting at vehicles driving on I-35. Two vehicles were shot at but no one in vehicles were injured, police said.
“People were saying there was an individual that was shooting at cars and also pointing a firearm at cars,” said Capt. Bo Mathews, Oklahoma City Police Department.
Responding officers knew they were stepping into a dangerous situation.
“They confronted him, they ordered him to put his gun down,” said Mathews. “He put the gun down, put his hands in the air then he turned around picked the gun back up and faced the officers.”
Two officers fired at the man killing him at the scene.
The witnesses and their cars stayed at the crime scene as part of the investigation.
“Thankfully, as far as we know, nobody got hit,” said Mathews. “It could have been a lot worse.”
Investigators are reviewing the shooting officers' body camera video to determine how many shots were fired and if the suspect fired at them.
“We do know they’re not injured and will be put on paid administrative leave until the outcome of this investigation,” said Mathews.
No names have been released as of Monday evening.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said the northbound and southbound lanes of I-35 were reopened late Monday afternoon.
Police said it is possible drivers who were in the area at the time the man was shooting at traffic could have damage to their vehicle and may not notice until later. Call Oklahoma City police to report any damage.