These Oklahoma lakes rank highest for snake sightings

By: Graham Dowers

As Oklahomans head to the water for their Fourth of July celebrations, a new report from World Atlas highlights several lakes across the state where snake encounters are more likely.

Topping the list of likelihood to encounter venomous snakes is Lake Collinsville. Lake Texoma ranks second; however, most snakes spotted around Lake Collinsville are non-venomous. This includes common water snakes that pose little threat to people enjoying beaches and boating areas.

Lake Thunderbird takes the third spot, where most snake species are also non-venomous. However, reports of venomous cottonmouths have been made in the area, making it a good idea to stay alert along the shorelines.

Lake Hefner also makes the list, home to non-venomous snake species, such as the diamondback water snake and the plain-bellied water snake. While these snakes may appear intimidating, they are not considered dangerous to humans.

Experts recommend wearing shoes around the shoreline, avoiding tall grass, and not approaching any snake in the wild, even if it appears harmless.