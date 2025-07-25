How Oklahoma families can save on back-to-school shopping

With tariffs driving prices up, 62% of shoppers are starting back-to-school shopping early. Experts recommend planning ahead and using Oklahoma’s tax-free weekend starting Aug. 1.

Friday, July 25th 2025, 10:15 am

By: Christian Hans


Though school starts for most Oklahoma students in only a few weeks, some parents are already completing their back-to-school shopping.

Research shows 62% of shoppers say they will begin back-to-school shopping before August, up over 8 percentage points from 2024.

One expert says tariffs play a role in the increase, with shoppers looking for the best deals and planning for higher costs down the road.

"The baseline of tariffs has gone up," John Mercer, Head of Global Research at Coresight Research, said. "More tariffs are due to come in on Aug.1, and the flow through to prices is really only going to be upward from tariffs."

Some tips parents can consider: Shop second-hand and take inventory of what you already have to avoid buying double.

Oklahoma's tax-free weekend begins Aug.1, which does not cover school supplies, but does cover several clothing items.
Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

