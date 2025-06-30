City of Choctaw reports water line break, interruption expected to last 2-4 hours

Choctaw residents living in the Oakridge Addition have had their water cut off after a line break Monday morning. Here is the latest on repairs and the estimated time for water to be restored.

By: Christian Hans

Crews are working to repair a water line break impacting Choctaw residents on Monday, the city says.

The City of Choctaw said the break happened along Pine Tree Road near East Reno Avenue.

City officials say water service in the area has been shut off and will remain so while crews continue to make repairs.

Repair work is expected to last between two to four hours, the city says.

"At this time, the outage is expected to only affect Pine Tree Road," the city said. "Other areas within the Oakridge Addition may also experience interruptions."