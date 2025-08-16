Cleveland County deputies searching for man accused of child sex abuse material

Cleveland County deputies are searching for Ethan Weber, accused of possessing child sex abuse material and helping a 17-year-old girl run away.

By: Graham Dowers

Cleveland County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of child sex crimes.

Investigators say Ethan Weber possessed and traded child sex abuse material through the messaging app Telegram. Deputies also allege he helped a 17-year-old girl run away from home.

Authorities say Weber frequently uses ride services such as Uber and electric scooters to get around Norman.

Deputies are urging anyone who sees Weber to contact the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (405) 701-8888.