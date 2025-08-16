Cleveland County deputies searching for man accused of child sex abuse material

Cleveland County deputies are searching for Ethan Weber, accused of possessing child sex abuse material and helping a 17-year-old girl run away.

Saturday, August 16th 2025, 9:41 am

By: Graham Dowers


NORMAN, Okla. -

Cleveland County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of child sex crimes.

Investigators say Ethan Weber possessed and traded child sex abuse material through the messaging app Telegram. Deputies also allege he helped a 17-year-old girl run away from home.

Authorities say Weber frequently uses ride services such as Uber and electric scooters to get around Norman.

Deputies are urging anyone who sees Weber to contact the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (405) 701-8888.
Graham Dowers

Graham Dowers is a digital content producer for Griffin Media, with a background in linguistics, Russian studies, cybersecurity, and immigration law. He now produces digital content, drawing on global and local experience to tell impactful stories.

