Two injured in southeast Oklahoma City shooting

Oklahoma City Police say two people were injured in a southeast Oklahoma City shooting early Saturday

By: Graham Dowers

Oklahoma City Police are investigating after two people were hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning.

Officers say the gunfire was reported around 2:30 a.m. near Southeast 15th Street and Byers Avenue. Officers say they found two victims with injuries that police described as non-life-threatening.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims. At this time, no information has been provided about a person of interest.