Injured OKC woman searching for good Samaritans who helped her at Champions Parade

Oklahoma City woman injured on her way to Thunder Champions Parade seeks mystery good Samaritans in pink shirts. Fondly remembers their assistance, aims to give thanks.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

-

An Oklahoma City woman couldn’t wait to see the Thunder players in the Champions Parade on Tuesday, but she told News 9 on Friday that she wound up at the hospital instead of at the parade and is now looking for the good Samaritans who helped her.

“My boyfriend and I have been talking about it ever since they started playing. He goes, 'you know, if they win the championship, they'll have a parade.' And I said, ‘we’re going,’” said Thunder Fan Angela Harmon.

When the two arrived downtown at the parade, “we walked two blocks and my right ankle gave out on me."

She said she knew automatically that the injury was “not something you can put a band-aid on.”

While her boyfriend went to grab the truck, a group of 7-8 individuals “came out of nowhere.”

“A group of fans wearing all pink shirts stopped to see if I was OK and they put something cold on my neck. I don’t know what it was,” Harmon stated.

The group asked if she needed help and offered to wait with her while her boyfriend got the truck. They also managed to flag down a police cruiser.

"I heard it was hard to get a spot at the parade, and they stopped and helped me," she remembered while showing News 9 the silver jewelry and two-piece outfit she wore that day.

If Harmon had the opportunity to speak with the group again, “I would probably hug them, because they just rallied around me. I would tell them, ‘Thank you so much' and ask them, ‘Did you get a good spot at the parade?’”

Harmon bargained for a room with a TV at the hospital so she could at least watch the parade coverage. She saw some of it and is now hoping to connect with the people who stopped to help her.

If you know the people involved in this story, please email elizabeth.fitz@griffin.news.