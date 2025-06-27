NBA champion Jalen Williams honors Thunder fans with autographs in OKC:‘ The city means a lot’

Fans of the OKC Thunder celebrate the NBA Championship with star player Jalen Williams. Hundreds camped for autographs, bonding over their love for their team.

By: Jordan Fremstad

-

For Thunder Fans across the metro, the NBA championship celebration never sleeps. People camped out at Dick's House of Sport in Northwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday night to secure their spot for Thunder forward Jalen Williams’ autograph. Fans shared the memorable moment with one of the city’s biggest stars.

Standing in line was worth every second for everyone waiting for Williams' signature. Hundreds of fans gathered to meet Williams on Thursday night.

“I like the way he plays basketball,” said Semaj, who is an avid Williams fan. “That’s my favorite basketball player.”

Children of all ages stood in line for hours to meet their inspiration and get their sports memorabilia signed.

“I’m gonna keep it forever,” said Ali, who has been a Thunder fan her entire childhood.

Davion’s excitement was written on his face.

“I like it when he shoots threes,” Davion said.

Ali and her grandmother, Sandra Ceballos, shared the moment as a family.

“Just seeing how humble they are,” Ceballos said. “It really brings us together.”

Thunder fan David Higgins said he was proud to see his city united.

“It’s been real fun,” Higgins said. “It’s a great experience, man – just seeing the city on one accord and coming together for the big win.”

Williams remembered a time when he met the man he looked up to in his life. He said he empathizes with fans who get nervous at meet-and-greets, because he remembers what it was like to be in the presence of his idol.

“I have a funny Kobe [Bryant] story,” Williams said. “My parents surprised me for a USA scrimmage, and Kobe was by the stands, and I was like too scared to say anything. Pretty sure I blacked out because I don’t remember anything after that.”

Williams doesn’t take the opportunity to meet people for granted. He said the fans helped instill success in the team, and this event was a powerful way to give back to the community he loves.

“The city means a lot to me, obviously,” Williams said. “It means even more now, just with what we accomplished.”

Ceballos said this is what sports are about – sharing time with family and friends.

“Just enjoying this moment,” Ceballos said. “That’s what a Thunder fan is.”

Higgins said, in OKC, everyone is part of something special.

“The fans as well as the players - it’s a collective,” Higgins said.

An autograph marks the moment, but the memory etched in fans’ minds will stand the test of time.

“I think those are gonna be the best memories ever,” Ceballos said. “We’re all one.”