Isaiah Hartenstein Foundation raises $10,000 for Positive Tomorrows

The Isaiah Hartenstein Foundation raised $10,000 after partnering with the Oklahoma Shirt Company to sell shirts during the playoffs.
Hartenstein continued his work in the community and with Positive Tomorrows during the post-season.
Positive Tomorrows is a nonprofit organization dedicated to offering kids stability and education while providing parents with necessary resources.
"During the playoffs, you kind of have to lock in a little bit more and can't do as many events, but we wanted to still be involved in the community," Hartenstein said.
Despite a busy playoff run, Hartenstein still found time to engage with the community and even attended a camp showcase by the Oklahoma Children's Theater after he was invited by a fifth-grader.
