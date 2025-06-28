Isaiah Hartenstein Foundation raises $10,000 for Positive Tomorrows

During a busy playoff run, Isaiah Hartenstein's foundation raised $10,000 for Positive Tomorrows through a shirt fundraiser with Oklahoma Shirt Company.

By: Digital Intern

The Isaiah Hartenstein Foundation raised $10,000 after partnering with the Oklahoma Shirt Company to sell shirts during the playoffs.

Hartenstein continued his work in the community and with Positive Tomorrows during the post-season.

Positive Tomorrows is a nonprofit organization dedicated to offering kids stability and education while providing parents with necessary resources.

"During the playoffs, you kind of have to lock in a little bit more and can't do as many events, but we wanted to still be involved in the community," Hartenstein said.

Despite a busy playoff run, Hartenstein still found time to engage with the community and even attended a camp showcase by the Oklahoma Children's Theater after he was invited by a fifth-grader.