Pet of the Week: Poppy

Our pet of the week is Poppy!

By: Addie Crawford

Our pet of the week is Poppy!

Poppy is a four-month-old pup with a big heart and even bigger energy. Weighing in at 35 pounds, this fun-loving girl is all about playtime, snuggles, and bringing smiles to everyone she meets.

She’s great with kids, walks well on a leash, and—bonus—she’s not a barker. While she’s mostly house-trained, Poppy is still learning to love her crate. With a little patience and consistency, she’ll get there in no time.

If you're looking for a sweet, active companion who’s ready to fill your home with joy and zoomies, Poppy could be your perfect match.

She’ll be available for adoption today at the OK Humane Adoption Center, 7500 N. Western Ave. You can also view all adoptable pets at okhumane.org.

Foster Highlight: Make a Lasting Impact

Even if you’re not ready to adopt, you can still make a life-changing difference by fostering. A short time in your home can help prepare animals like Poppy for adoption—and give their future families valuable insight into their personalities.

OK Humane’s foster team matches animals with foster homes and provides everything you’ll need—food, pet supplies, medical care, and ongoing support. Foster families provide the love, care, and transportation that help animals thrive.

Whether you’re fostering for a few days or a few weeks, your role is vital. Learn more about becoming a foster at okhumane.org/foster.