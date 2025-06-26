Field to be renamed in honor of late Mustang football captain Zach Doran

A little league football field in Mustang will be renamed to honor Zach Doran, a Mustang High School football player who unexpectedly passed away last year.

By: Deanne Stein

-

A youth football field in Mustang will be renamed Thursday evening in honor of Zach Doran, a former Mustang High School football captain who died unexpectedly last year.

A new memorial sign will be unveiled at the dedication ceremony beginning at 7 p.m., where Zach played little league football.

Doran collapsed during an MMA practice in 2024, just two months before his high school graduation. He served as team captain for Mustang’s football team.

“He walks into a room and lights up the room — his humor, his laugh, his handshake, his smiles,” said his father, Jason Doran, who also served as one of his coaches. “Zach would have said, ‘Don’t feel sorry for me. Get back to work. Continue to do what you do.’”

In the days before his collapse, Zach left a handwritten note for his father, which is now displayed in his office. The note reads, in part: “Dad, don’t forget the reason you coach. Be a difference maker and change lives! Love, Zach.”

Jason said stepping back into the weight room after Zach’s death in many ways gave him comfort.

“I needed to be back here just because I needed to get a new normal,” he said.

Mustang Head Coach Lee Blankenship said Zach’s final speech to the team is now permanently displayed in the weight room and continues to guide the team.

“We take a lot of pride every day when we walk in and see that sign and see his signature and read his words,” Coach Blankenship said.

Zach’s influence has left a lasting impression on his teammates, coaches and the Mustang community.

“That’s where Zach worked hard,” Jason said. “That’s where Zach challenged his teammates. That’s where Zach led by example.”

Thursday’s field dedication is expected to draw a large crowd of friends, family, teammates and community members.