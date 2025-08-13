UCO launches program granting academic credit for police academy graduates

The University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond is raising the bar for students pursuing careers in law enforcement.

The partnership between UCO and the Edmond and Oklahoma City Police Departments came about in recent months, just in time for the new school year starting Monday.

Filling the Gap

As communities across Oklahoma struggle to recruit new police officers, UCO’s President Todd Lamb said the university has found a way to help fill the gaps.

“The University of Central Oklahoma is setting the example,” said Lamb. “We’re the paradigm of partnering with the community and in this case partnering with the police department.”

The newest agreement signed with the Edmond Police Department allows students and citizens who complete the department's Academy 12 academic credit hours towards a bachelor’s degree.

“That’s a significant leg up,” said Lamb. “That’s almost a semester.”

Edmond PD Retains UCO Students

The halls and walkways of the campus often lead graduating students to the Edmond Police Department.

“Over 70% of our officers already have a bachelor’s degree, and 40% of our officers that have them come from the University of Central Oklahoma,” said Chief Younger.

Edmond’s Chief of Police J.D. Younger said the partnership allows the department to maintain high academic standards, creating well-rounded officers.

“We believe a formal education really adds to the toolbox of these officers that are out there day in and day out,” said Younger.

UCO Law Enforcement Degrees

While students can pursue any bachelor’s program under the agreement, UCO specializes in criminal justice and forensic science degrees.

“We’re right across the street from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations, so we really have a strong educational discipline in all things law enforcement,” said Lamb.

Lamb said the university is interested in partnering with other police agencies in the metro in the near future.