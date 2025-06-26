Medical professionals push back on Stitt, RFK Jr.’s ‘Make Oklahoma Healthy Again’ plan

Dr. Steven Crawford criticized Governor Stitt and RFK Jr.'s "Make Oklahoma Healthy Again" plan, warning that removing fluoride from water and cutting SNAP benefits without increasing access to healthy food could harm children's health statewide.

By: Haley Hetrick, Anna Denison

Following an executive order by Gov. Kevin Stitt and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to "Make Oklahoma Healthy Again," health leaders, such as Dr. Steven Crawford, are raising concerns about what is being left out of the plan.

As this new health initiative focused on personal responsibility begins to roll out, Crawford argues that responsibility also lies with leaders to support science-backed policy and ensure Oklahoma families have the resources they need to be truly healthy.

Q: What’s your reaction to the “Make Oklahoma Healthy Again” campaign?

Dr. Steven Crawford, Chair of the Oklahoma Alliance for Healthy Families: “I think we do need to make Oklahoma healthier again.”

But he believes the current approach is misguided:

“I think [it] will be disastrous for our children’s health.”

Q: One of the executive orders calls for ending fluoride recommendations in public water. What’s your stance?

Crawford: “We do know that appropriate public water fluoridation prevents cavities. And how do you help children get better nutrition when they don't have adequate dentition or teeth to be able to eat the food?”

“I am so sad that the governor is advocating removing appropriate fluoride from public water.”

He emphasized that “taking fluoride out of water is not the right thing in our planet.”

Q: What role has fluoridation played in public health?

Crawford: “Fluoridation—public water fluoridation—is one of the major health benefits that we’ve had over the last century, including immunizations.”

“Appropriate immunizations, appropriate water fluoridation has been critical to improve Oklahoma and our nation’s health.”

Q: Stitt and RFK Jr. say cutting candy and soda from SNAP is a step forward. Do you agree?

Crawford: “I think removing the candy and sugary drinks is not inappropriate, but one of the things he didn’t address is that many of the people that have SNAP benefits don’t get enough resources to be able to buy healthy foods.”

He added, “I didn't hear that they were going to increase funding for children getting adequate nutrition, particularly during the summer but throughout the year.”

Q: Why is that kind of support important?

Crawford: “Getting adequate nutrition for our children is critical for our long-term health. I didn’t hear that being said in any way.”

Q: What’s your reaction to the proposed cuts or restrictions to SNAP benefits in the broader federal health bill?

Crawford: “SNAP benefits being cut—at least being proposed in the big beautiful bill, and I’ll put ‘beautiful’ in quotes—is again gonna be disastrous for our children’s health, let alone our nation’s health.”

Q: What’s your broader concern about how the state is addressing public health?

Crawford: “I believe that appropriate immunization, appropriate fluoridation, and better nutrition is actually a strategic issue for our nation.”

He stressed that “following science, evidence-based science,” is critical.

Q: With so much public debate, where does misinformation fit into this issue?

Crawford: “Healthcare is central to everyone’s health, everyone’s livelihood, and we need to be advocating for that. Unfortunately, during COVID we had the advent of having people getting the information online, [which] creates all kinds of misinformation.”