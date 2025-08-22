Top 10 Oklahoma high school football players: Norman North's Mason James earns No. 2 spot

Four-star recruit Mason James, Norman North Wide Receiver, sets sights on third 1,000+ yard season.

Thursday, August 21st 2025, 11:04 pm

By: Haley McCormick


NORMAN, Okla. -

Our second-best player in the state of Oklahoma is Norman North Wide Receiver Mason James. 

THE CASE FOR JAMES: 

The four-star recruit knows how to get open, he knows how to win the 1v1 battles, and his speed beats teams time and time again. He’s one of the top two recruits in the state for a reason. He’s coming off back-to-back 1,000+ yard seasons, and as Norman North Head Coach Justin Jones said, “his best football is ahead of him.” In his junior season last year, James had 54 receptions, 1,233 yards, and 17 touchdowns. 

WHY WASHINGTON? 

James had multiple Power 4 schools extend offers. On his decision day, there were hats lined up on the table from Missouri, Arizona State, Notre Dame, Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma, and Washington. His final decision was to head up to the Pacific Northwest and play for Washington. James wants to make an impact early in his collegiate career and knew the opportunity for early playing time would be there, and along with the coaching staff treating him and his family great, it was a hard choice to turn down. 

WHAT COULD HIS IMPACT BE THIS SEASON? 

Mason James is going for his third straight season of having 1,000+ yards. That’s not easy to do, especially when teams have you on film and they bring the double team, but hey, he’s used to the double team. He knows what to and how to do it. He stays mentally locked in, and if he’s not open, one of his teammates is. With eight returning starters, including himself, Norman North is ready to have an explosive season offensively, and what better way to watch all those touchdowns than in their beautiful new stadium? 


Haley McCormick
Haley McCormick

Haley graduated with a degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Missouri in May of 2023. In her time at Mizzou she worked at KOMU 8 in the sports department covering everything from high school sports to all things Mizzou! 

