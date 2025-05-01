Get your car Thunder-ed Up in Oklahoma City

Join the Oklahoma City Thunder's "Paint Your Ride" event to show your support ahead of the Western Conference semi-finals. Bring your vehicle downtown to Reno and Hudson this Thursday to get some free Thunder art painted on.

Thursday, May 1st 2025, 8:32 am

By: Colby Thelen


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Thunder is giving fans the chance to show their team pride ahead of the Western Conference semifinals by helping fans Thunder Up their vehicles.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the "Paint Your Ride" event in Downtown Oklahoma City.

Fans will be able to bring their vehicles to the community basketball court at the corner of West Reno Avenue and North Hudson Avenue between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to receive Thunder designs painted on their windows.

The designs will be added by the Thunder entertainers, and each car will receive a team flag while supplies last.
