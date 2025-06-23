False positive triggers evacuations at Tinker

Building evacuation at Tinker Air Force Base after vehicle falsely tests positive for explosives at Piazza Gate. Further investigation confirms false positive.

By: Destini Pittman

A building at Tinker Air Force Base was evacuated Monday afternoon after a vehicle triggered a false positive for explosive materials, according to base officials.

Officials say the vehicle was passing through the Piazza Gate on the south side of the base when it tested positive for an explosive substance. In response, Security Forces, Base Fire, and Emergency Services contacted off-base emergency partners and evacuated Building 9001, following protocol.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol also temporarily shut down a portion of Interstate 40 as a precaution, officials said.

In a statement, officials confirmed that an investigation determined the positive result was a false positive.

The full statement said,

“This afternoon at Piazza gate on the south side of the base, a vehicle going through the checkpoint received a positive hit for an explosive substance. Following safety protocols, Security Forces, Base Fire and Emergency contacted off-base emergency partners, and building 9001 was evacuated. Oklahoma Highway Patrol shut down a portion of I-240. Upon further investigation, it was determined to be a false positive.”