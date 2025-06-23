Thunder fans leave message at the Oklahoma City Memorial honoring late father as Thunder take home NBA Championship

A message left at the Oklahoma City National Memorial is drawing attention for its tribute to a late father and shared love of sports.

By: Anna Denison

Written on a Thunder shirt placed at a memorial chair of W. Stephen Williams, the note is signed by Sara and Eli and reflects on memories of their father teaching them the meaning of being a fan:

“Dear Dad,

Thank you for teaching me to be a good fan – loyal, and supportive. I miss you each day, but today is hard. I wish we could cheer on the Thunder together. You would get so much joy from this team.

Win or lose, they are the best team, and this is the best city.

Let's go Thunder!

Love, Sara and Eli.”

The message was displayed during the Thunder's run in the NBA Finals and was visible to visitors at the memorial in downtown Oklahoma City, which celebrates the historic achievement coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing.

The Oklahoma City National Memorial honors the victims, survivors, and all affected by the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building. Items are often left at the site as part of remembrance and tribute.