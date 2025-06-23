Man killed in northwest OKC shooting. Suspect turns self in

A man was shot and killed after a fight in northwest Oklahoma City; the suspect later turned himself in, police say.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City.

Officers were called to a home near Northwest 54th Street and North Drexel Court just before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday regarding a possible shooting.

Police say that when they arrived, they found Corey Brown, 41, suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities say Brown was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

According to investigators, the shooting followed a fight that escalated into an exchange of gunfire. Police say Brown was struck during the incident.

Authorities say the other person involved in the shooting initially fled the scene but later turned himself in to police. Police say he was arrested on a weapons-related charge.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.