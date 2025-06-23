What Caught My Eye: Sleeping Hartenstein
Thunder Up! Isaiah Hartenstein's sleeping son, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's son standing next to his father's trophies and Thunder championship merch are catching the News 9 team's eyes.
Monday, June 23rd 2025, 9:44 am
Christian Hans
OKLAHOMA CITY -
See what's catching the News 9 team's eyes on June 23, 2025.
