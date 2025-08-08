What Caught My Eye: SGA's Toronto hospital visit

A snack before bedtime, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's stop to visit children in a Toronto hospital and a new look for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are catching the News 9 team's eyes.

Friday, August 8th 2025, 9:43 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

See what's catching the News 9 team's eyes on Aug. 8, 2025.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 8th, 2025

August 7th, 2025

August 6th, 2025

August 5th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 9th, 2025

August 9th, 2025

August 9th, 2025

August 9th, 2025