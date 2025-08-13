Dancing for a Miracle: Celebrity dancers take the stage for kids in need

Nine local celebrities, including Damian Helm, will perform at Norman’s annual Dancing for a Miracle fundraiser to support the Oklahoma Children’s Health Foundation.

By: Graham Dowers

-

This Saturday, nine local celebrities will step onto the dance floor at the annual Dancing for a Miracle event in Norman, benefitting the Oklahoma Children's Health Foundation.

The fundraiser is one of the organization's largest of the year, supporting medical care for children across the state. News 9 spoke with one of the dancers, Damian Helm, about how he became involved, the impact of the event and what attendees can expect when he takes the stage.

What is Dancing for a Miracle?

Helm: "So the event is in benefit of the Children's Health Foundation. If you don't know anything about the Children's Health Foundation, you can kind of think of it kind of like St. Jude. No child turned away to do a little bit more than just cancer. And it benefits the children here in Oklahoma that are in need."

How did you get involved as a dancer?

Helm: "I went a couple of years ago. I basically sat there, watched the event, thought it was really cool, had a couple of drinks, and somebody asked me if I would do it, and I got a little braver than I should have."

"I'm partnered with Kate Lindquist, and we will be doing a form of two-step. We'll just leave it like that."

How much does this event contribute to the Oklahoma Children's Health Foundation?

Helm: "Oh, greatly. Each of us have goals of how much money we want to raise fundraising, and it's probably their largest fundraiser of the year."

Dancing for a Miracle will be held at Embassy Suites in Norman, and begins at 7 p.m. For more information as well as to purchase tickets, go to the Children's Health Foundation Kids official website.