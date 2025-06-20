Zach Top adds OKC stop to Fall tour ahead of new album release

Country breakout star Zach Top is bringing his “Cold Beer & Country Music” tour to Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center on October 18, just weeks after releasing his highly anticipated new album 'Ain’t In It For My Health.'

By: Anna Denison

Rising country music star Zach Top is extending his “Cold Beer & Country Music” headline tour into the fall, with newly added dates including a stop at Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center on October 18.

Tickets for the new shows, including the Oklahoma City date, go on sale Friday, June 27, at 10 a.m. local time, with a pre-sale beginning Tuesday, June 24, at 10 a.m. Fans can find more information and purchase options at zachtop.com/tour.

The tour extension comes ahead of the release of Top’s highly anticipated sophomore album, Ain’t In It For My Health, out August 29.

From Small-Town Roots to National Spotlight

Top’s rapid rise continues after a banner year in 2024 and the early part of 2025. The Washington state native recently earned his first No. 1 single at country radio with “I Never Lie” and was named ACM New Male Artist of the Year.

His debut album, Cold Beer & Country Music, was a breakout success, racking up over 3.5 million streams in its first week and earning a nomination for ACM Album of the Year.

A Stacked Fall Schedule

Alongside the OKC stop, Top will headline venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, Madison Square Garden in New York City, and KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, and Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

Before headlining, Top is currently on the road as part of Dierks Bentley’s “Broken Branches Tour,” with summer stops across the U.S. and Canada.