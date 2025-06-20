Thunder's SGA on the pressure of NBA Finals Game 7: '1 game for everything you've dreamed of'

NBA Finals return to OKC as Thunder's loss to Pacers triggers decisive Game 7. MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander promises a learning-driven turnaround.

By: Carrie Winchel

Oklahoma City Thunder fans and players dealt with disappointment Thursday night after the Thunder's 108-91 loss to the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers managed to tie the series back up, forcing a Game 7 in OKC Sunday.

2025 NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spoke to reporters Thursday after the game. You can watch his full remarks at the top of this article.

SGA said he feels the weight of Game 7, but with everything on the line, he and the team are ready to learn and improve after a disappointing performance in Game 6.

"We sucked tonight, have to learn our lessons," Gilgeous-Alexander said, "And we have one game for everything we've worked for...the better team Sunday will win."

Gilgeous-Alexander said the Pacers just played harder than the Thunder on Thursday, and performed in ways he wasn't expecting.

"They just turned us over a bunch," SGA said, "Whatever it is, they did it right, and if we want to win on Sunday, we've got to take care of the ball. Moral of the story."

The 2025 MVP drew on similarities to the series earlier in the playoffs against the Denver Nuggets.

SGA said, though the possibility of clinching the NBA Championship was in the back of players' minds, they didn't play like it.

"We get exactly what we deserve...and we have to own it."

"I don't feel like I have to do anything other than be the best version of myself," he said, and extended that sentiment to the rest of the team.

He said he spent the fourth quarter thinking about what he could have done better. His next step is to learn everything he can before the next game.

"One game for everything you've ever dreamed of," SGA said, answering a reporter's question about the pressure of Game 7.

The Thunder remain 1 win away from the NBA Championship. Game 7 is Sunday night at 7 p.m. at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.