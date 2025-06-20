OKC Thunder Coach calls Game 6 loss 'disappointing,' 'uncharacteristic'

Game 7 of the NBA Finals heads to OKC after Thunder's loss to Pacers—Coach Daigneault's remarks and expectations for the decisive match.

By: Carrie Winchel

The 2025 NBA Finals will head back to Oklahoma City's home court for Game 7 between the Thunder and the Indiana Pacers Sunday night.

This comes after the Thunder's brutal loss to the Pacers in Indy, 108-91.

Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault talked to reporters after the disappointing setback. You can watch Daigneault's full remarks at the top of this article.

Daigneault gave credit to Indiana, saying the Thunder's opponents "obviously earned the win."

"From our standpoint, it was uncharacteristic. It was disappointing. It was collective. It wasn't one guy," Daigneault said. "Just we were not where we needed to be on either end of the floor for much of the game. We have to be a lot better before Game 7."

Daigneault said the turnovers in the first half were unusual for the Thunder.

"A lot of it was an offensive issue, especially in the first half, I just thought we were really stagnant," Daigneault said, promising the team would look at tape, learn, and be ready for Game 7 in Oklahoma City on Sunday.

"It was hard tonight, and Indiana was great and we were not," Daigneault said, "We have the same opportunity Indiana does on Sunday. The score will be 0-0 when the ball goes up in the air."

He said it's a privilege to play a Game 7 and a privilege to be in the NBA Finals.

Finally, Daigneault said it's a privilege as well to play in front of Thunder fans at home.

Time-outs are an "art," Daigneault said when asked why he didn't call more earlier in the game. He said the Thunder is usually good at course correcting during games, but missed the mark Thursday.

Daigneault said the game was within "striking distance" going into the second half of the game, but said the Thunder's slow offense cost OKC the victory, and they'll have to play better Sunday.

Game 7 of the NBA Finals is Sunday at 7 p.m. at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

